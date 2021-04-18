Sleepy Sydney let a two-goal advantage slip as Adelaide United narrowly missed out on a rare away win in their 2-2 draw at Leichhardt Oval.

The Sky Blues seemed set for full points with Bobo scoring his double inside 51 minutes but went to bed early as the Reds worked their way back into the contest.

Jordan Elsey scored in the 75th minute and Tomi Juric nailed his free kick in the 79th, the visitors dominating the last 10 minutes of play to almost pinch the result.

After a bright start for Adelaide, Sydney dominated until midway through the second half, the attacking trinity of Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic and Bobo combining to make it 1-0 after 19 minutes.

Baumjohann showed great vision from just over halfway, penetrating the Reds' central defence with a sublime diagonal ball to find Ninkovic unmarked on the right wing.

From there it was elementary for the home side, Ninkovic feeding the simplest of crosses for Bobo who drove home.

Six minutes into the second half, Bobo made it 48 goals from 69 A-League games.

Baumjohann played a sweet ball through to Kosta Barbarouses who tried to dribble past 'keeper Joe Gauci only for the ball to land at the feet of the competition's most prolific scorer to make it 2-0.

United's best chance came in the first hour came after 39 minutes when Ben Halloran chipped a cheeky ball to find Tomi Juric on the edge of the six-yard box, the Socceroo doing well off balance and parallel to the turf, firing just wide of the left post.

But an increasing amount of possession for Adelaide in the final third of the match led to what was almost an inevitable goal.

Craig Goodwin found some space in the 75th minute, cutting it back to Elsey who made it 2-1.

It didn't take long for their second.

Juric's free kick then went through the wall and beat Redmayne to square things up four minutes later.

It should have been 3-2 in the 87th minute when Halloran's cross was dropped by Redmayne but Ryan McGowan did some admirable clean-up work.

There was more drama at the death when Rhyan Grant was red-carded for stopping a clear chance from Goodwin in the 93rd minute but time ran out as Sydney hung on for the draw.

Adelaide stay in third place on 30 points while Sydney are fourth on 27.