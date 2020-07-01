FFA's decision to focus on playing largely in NSW for the remainder of the 2019-20 A-League season has disappointed and confused Adelaide United interim coach Carl Veart.

The Reds may not play any of their remaining five matches in South Australia after the revised schedule was released by FFA on Wednesday.

Despite having two home matches left in the regular season, the Reds will host Perth Glory at Sydney's Bankwest Stadium on July 30 with the venue for their August 6 match against Sydney FC yet to be confirmed.

The fixture list has just one confirmed match outside NSW, with Brisbane Roar to host Adelaide at CBUS Super Stadium on the Gold Coast on July 19.

Veart says that is a different outcome to what had been initially put to the club.

"When we were originally given the draw they said we would have some home games so I'm not to sure why now they've gone away from that," Veart said.

"They haven't given an indication why yet.

"I'm sure the club is still pushing to at least get the Sydney game at home, that'd be fantastic for us and for our supporters and for the state.

"We can have 7000 people at Hindmarsh and there's nothing better as a footballer to be playing at a stadium with supporters.

"It'll be a much better spectacle to have supporters there."

The A-League fixture has no confirmed venue for six matches involving the competition's three Victorian clubs.

Even the opening fixture between Melbourne Victory and Western United, which is expected to be played at Melbourne's AAMI Park, is yet to have a venue confirmed.

Victory defender Tim Hoogland said the prospect of playing out the season in a NSW hub was not enticing.

"I really don't want to go to a hub because my family is here, I don't want to leave my family all alone for a couple of weeks," Hoogland said.

FFA head of leagues Greg O'Rourke said the fixture list had to be adaptable given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in Victoria.

"As we are a truly national game, the current border controls means that some of the match day venues may need to change," O'Rourke said.

"However, we have secured venues in both a NSW hub model and a hybrid hub model, which has most games in NSW but allows for a few games in other states."

Sydney venues Bankwest Stadium, Netstrata Jubilee Stadium and ANZ Stadium as well as Newcastle's McDonald Jones Stadium and Gosford's Central Coast Stadium will host the bulk of the remaining 27 regular season matches.

Games will be played across 28 days, with July 29 the only day without a match from the resumption on July 16 to August 12.

Finals will begin on August 15 with the grand final slated for August 23.

Wellington Phoenix and Perth Glory will be based in NSW throughout the remainder of the campaign.

Phoenix general manager David Dome acknowledged they faced a big challenge to keep their impressive season on track.

"As one of the few teams with six matches remaining, and to be asked to play six games in 24 days, it's a tough ask for our players," Dome said.

"In saying that, the players are up for the challenge and can't wait to get started; there's a genuine level of excitement in our camp around what the club can achieve this season."