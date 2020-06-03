In a statement, the club said that a “stringent technical and behavioural criteria” had been developed to guide their search for a new Head Coach, one that had been developed in consultation with key stakeholders, past players and fans.

The new appointment will replace outgoing Dutchman Gertjan Verbeek, who quit the club in April after returning to his homeland in the wake of the A-League’s suspension.

South Australian-born Carl Veart will serve as the interim boss should an agreement be reached on the 2019/20 season’s resumption.

“The Head Coach has the greatest impact on the club’s on field success and is the most visible representative of what Adelaide United means to the South Australian football community,” United CEO Nathan Kosmina said.

“It is therefore paramount that we establish what we want to represent, how we want to play and what we want to achieve as the defining facets of the coach recruitment process.

“This is how we foster a football program that delivers sustained success coupled with a culture and identity that is entrenched within the local community.

“We will not rush to a decision and the recruitment process to select our new Head Coach will continue over the coming months.”

Adelaide chairman Piet van der Pol has previously declared that the club, due to a combination of philosophical direction and COVID-19 dictated restrictions, would likely name an Australian as their next gaffer.

"It's more likely that we will be looking at an Australian coach at the moment because travel restrictions are in place," van der Pol said in April.

"So practically it would be difficult to find a foreign coach.

"And it's our philosophy to be an Australian club and start from there."

The Reds are one of three A-League sides that are already confirmed to be looking for a new Head Coach heading into the 2020/21 season

Western Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne Victory parted ways with Markus Babbel and Marco Kurz during the 2019/20 season and have yet to name permanent replacements.

Jean-Paul de Marigny has been serving as interim boss of Wanderer, with media reports prior to the A-League’s shutdown indicating he was the likely choice for the role on a permanent basis.

Carlos Salvachúa, meanwhile, had been serving as interim gaffer of Melbourne Victory prior to the A-League’s COVID-19 enforced hibernation but returned to Europe last week – meaning Victory will need to source yet another caretaker boss to complete the 2019/20 should it resume as planned in July.

Victory announced that they had commenced their search for a new Head Coach in early May, with a potential international appointment not ruled out by the club.