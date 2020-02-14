Adelaide United needed two goals in the final ten minutes to overcome Central Coast Mariners 2-0 on Friday night, with 15-year-old Mohamed Toure becoming the youngest goal-scorer in A-League history.

The visitors were the better side for large parts of the match but it was the Reds who managed to find the net twice in two minutes to claim maximum points.

Adelaide had the first chance in the opening minute when Kristian Opseth cut back for Louis D'Arrigo whose goal-bound shot from the edge of the area was deflected over the bar.

Five minutes in Chris Harold thumped an effort against the Adelaide crossbar from the edge of the box, leading to a dominant next 25 minutes by the Mariners.

The visitors found plenty of joy in wide areas and peppered the Adelaide penalty area with dangerous crosses, but failed to find an opening.

Adelaide's next chance came on 33 minutes with Riley McGree slipping through Ben Halloran whose cross took a wicked deflection and nearly looped in a the back post if not for an excellent diving save from Mark Birighitti.

The two sides traded blows in the second half with the Mariners bossing the majority after the break.

However United eventually broke the deadlock against the run of play on 82 minutes.

With Central Coast deep in attack, Halloran intercepted and charged out of defence, carrying the ball up to halfway before supplying substitute, Mohamed Toure who laid off for McGree.

The attacking midfielder teed up George Blackwood who took a touch before bending a stunning effort into the top corner from outside the area.

The Reds doubled their lead just two minutes later and it was the 15-year-old Toure who found the back of the net in just his second A-League appearance.

McGree was supplied the assist, and after powering past two Mariners opponents in the midfield, drilled the ball across the face of goal for Toure to slam home into an empty net.