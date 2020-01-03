Able to finally enjoy a week off in round 12 – only Western United’s round 14 bye will present a longer wait – Melbourne Victory will take on the Jets at AAMI Park on Sunday knowing that a win, combined with other results falling their way, could see them vault into the top-six.

Favourites heading into the clash with the bottom-of-the-table Jets, the prevailing narrative leading into the contrast sits in stark contrast to Victory’s previous hit out.

Smarting from a thoroughly uninspiring 0-0 draw against Wellington Phoenix the week prior, Victory were the clear underdogs heading into the Christmas Derby against Melbourne City in round 11.

Speculation, as it is wont to be about a club the size as Victory, was rife among A-League observers that the fixture could serve as a do-or-die test for Coach Marco Kurz and/or a number of the club’s international contingent.

Coming off the back of the resulting 2-1 upset win and a chance for a small period of relaxation over Christmas, however, has significantly improved the mood at AAMI Park and Nabbout says he’s feeling revitalized and ready to kick on.

“It was good to get a couple of days off,” Nabbout said. “It’s been a pretty hectic schedule, especially for me, coming back straight from Japan to pre-season here. I didn’t get much of a break, so four days was good to get the body rested.

“It was the first break since mid-2017. In between years at Newcastle. That was the last break I sort of had so it was good to get a couple of days to kind of just refresh.

“It’s no secret that we were under the pump [ahead of the Christmas Derby]. We still keep that pressure on ourselves to perform but that win against City was massive for us. It gave us that boost of confidence that we needed.

“Especially in a derby, just before Christmas and leading into a new year it was the perfect result for us. We’ve just got to make sure that we keep the train rolling and keep getting three points.”

Looking beyond the good vibes that come with a Derby win, another reason for Victory fans to get excited heading into 2020 is the prospect a long and, hopefully, uninterrupted stretch with Nabbout, Ola Toivonen and Robbie Kruse leading the club’s line.

Should the trio all start against Newcastle, it would be the fifth time they have done so as a unity this season – recording two wins, a draw and a loss across that stretch.

“Obviously it was really important to just get us back on the park and get those combinations going with us three,” Nabbout said. “They’re both bringing really good qualities to [the team].

“Ola’s class upfront, his instinct in front of goal is unreal and Robbie’s explosiveness and power, and his ability to turn players and get into the space works really well for both of us because I know if I cross the ball I don’t even have to look, I know they’re both in the box. And it showed against City.

“It’s good to get those combinations going, it took a while to get us all back on the pitch together and it's flourishing now.”