Perth Glory coach Tony Popovic has slammed the lack of protection referees have given Bruno Fornaroli in recent weeks, saying he will raise the issue with the A-League.
Popovic believes Fornaroli has been treated unfairly by referees for the past three matches, with the Uruguayan copping a series of heavy blows that have gone unpunished.
The issue was clear to see in the 2-2 draw with Melbourne Victory at HBF Park on Saturday night, when Fornaroli was bundled over on several occasions without a foul being paid.
It got to the point where the crowd blew raspberries when Fornaroli was finally awarded a free kick.
"I don't know what it is, but maybe it's two to three weeks now that Bruno finds it very hard to get a foul," Popovic said.
"I'd hate to think that the referees are pre-empting before they (make) a decision that it's Bruno and not to give a foul.
"Now if they say they're soft - a foul is a foul. I'm not sure that Bruno has to be kicked off the park to get a foul.
"If it's a foul, give the foul. It's happened now three consecutive weeks that he's not getting the decisions. I believe he deserves more than what he's getting."
Popovic says he will raise the matter with the A-League.
"That's something we have to check with the referees boss and see what's happening recently with these decisions," Popovic said.
"If we're talking about Bruno, we're a bit disappointed in how the officiating has been around the fouls he's been given and not given. Hopefully that will change."
Third-placed Glory will be aiming to stretch their unbeaten run to nine games when they host fourth-placed Wellington Phoenix on Friday night.
Star attacker Chris Ikonomidis is set for another stint on the sidelines after re-injuring his left knee after just 15 minutes of action against Victory.
But skipper Diego Castro (soreness) will return after missing last week.