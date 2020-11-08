Manchester United eased the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they won 3-1 at Everton to pull away from trouble in the English Premier League.

Chelsea then asserted their title credentials by moving third in the table with a 4-1 thrashing of Sheffield United.

Crystal Palace also climbed to sixth with a 4-1 home win over promoted Leeds United, who have fallen to 14th after their bright start to the season.

Tomas Soucek scored a late winner as West Ham beat Fulham 1-0, lifting them to 11th while the visitors remain 17th.

But all eyes were focused on Goodison Park as a double from Bruno Fernandes and a first goal for Edinson Cavani did the job for United after Bernard had given Everton an early lead.

With just seven points from six matches and coming off a midweek Champions League loss to Istanbul Basaksehir, Solskjaer's future was under scrutiny.

Yet victory pulled them up to 13th, seven points above the bottom three.

Despite the win, Solskjaer was furious about what he called the "joke" schedule which saw his side have to play on a Saturday lunchtime after a Wednesday night Champions League date in Turkey.

"We were set up to fail," Solskjaer said. "The kick-off time set us up to fail ... it's an absolute shambles."

Everton had taken the lead through Bernard after just four minutes but two goals from Fernandes, in the 25th and 32nd, put United ahead before halftime.

Uruguayan international Cavani then got his name on the scoresheet for the first time in a United shirt, leaving Everton, who had led the table after four games, fifth.

"I know how to manage difficulties, every year you have them," said a disappointed Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti.

"We can start again after the (international) break, we are really bad at the moment but we started well."

Chelsea had a poor start at Stamford Bridge but came from behind to beat bottom club Sheffield United in superb fashion.

David McGoldrick had given the Blades a surprise lead after nine minutes with a backheel following a well-worked short corner.

Chelsea, though, were level in the 23rd minute when Tammy Abraham converted a cut-back from Mateo Kovacic before Ben Chilwell put the Blues ahead after 34 minutes, knocking in a deep cross from Hakim Ziyech at the far post.

Brazilian defender Thiago Silva headed in a third in the 77th minute - his first goal in English football - with in-form German striker Timo Werner scoring a late fourth.

Chelsea are now a point behind leaders Southampton and Liverpool, while Sheffield United haven't won in eight games.

Palace enjoyed a thumping win at Selhurst Park, taking the lead against Leeds through Scott Dann after 12 minutes.

Eberechi Eze doubled Palace's lead before Patrick Bamford, who had a goal ruled out by VAR at 1-0, pulled one back.

A Helder Costa own goal made it 3-1 to Palace before the break and Jordan Ayew completed victory with hosts' fourth 18 minutes from time.