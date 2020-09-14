Snubbed Socceroo Fran Karacic is still playing his guts out in the Croatian First Football League, scoring a lovely free kick overnight for NK Lokomotiva.
It's the Croatian breeding ground club, little sister of Dinamo Zagreb, that Karacic has played with for the past few seasons now, racking up close to 100 top-flight appearances in Croatia, under the partly Aussie-run club.
Karacic has proven himself very effective for the club and earned himself a transfer to Croatian giants Zagreb this season, but has been loaned back to Lokomotiva as the club have struggled more this season.
Karacic, who is now 24, was a standout in the lead up to the Socceroos' 2018 World Cup campaign and was named in Australia's 26-man World Cup preliminary squad, but then cut for the final tournament and hasn't been called up since.
He still remains eligible, despite eight appearances for the Croatian U/21 team.
Copyright ©FTBL All rights reserved.
Related Articles
Ex-Socceroos boss backed for Netherlands job
Former Socceroo, technical director among new Aussies elected to AFC
Possible new Socceroos kit leaked: 'Looks like a primary school uniform'
Latest News
A-League players reject clubs' CBA offer
15 Sep 2020
New Gear: Callaway Mack Daddy CB wedges
15 Sep 2020
So-called expert golf tips for this week
15 Sep 2020
Most Read
Socceroos' Ryan set for Premier League exit as Brighton chase replacement
12 Sep 2020
More departures show A-League can no longer compete financially with India
12 Sep 2020
Prolific Aussie striker snubs Celtic for A-League's Wanderers
12 Sep 2020
A-League clubs set to stand-down players as independence nears horror start
14 Sep 2020