It's the Croatian breeding ground club, little sister of Dinamo Zagreb, that Karacic has played with for the past few seasons now, racking up close to 100 top-flight appearances in Croatia, under the partly Aussie-run club.

Karacic has proven himself very effective for the club and earned himself a transfer to Croatian giants Zagreb this season, but has been loaned back to Lokomotiva as the club have struggled more this season.

Karacic, who is now 24, was a standout in the lead up to the Socceroos' 2018 World Cup campaign and was named in Australia's 26-man World Cup preliminary squad, but then cut for the final tournament and hasn't been called up since.

He still remains eligible, despite eight appearances for the Croatian U/21 team.

