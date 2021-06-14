ABC's Grandstand Football is reporting that Victory is currently finalising terms for Davidson to join the club.

Davidson will replace outgoing fullback Adama Traore, who was let go by the club alongside fellow defender Nick Ansell and two others.

Davidson is a free agent after an unsuccessful spell with the South Korean club, where he was relegated to playing a minor role in their 2020 Asian Champions League campaign.

The freezeout and injury-ridden period in his career culminated in the Socceroos defender publicly speaking out against a controversial new Korean transfer system, which can force players to move clubs against their will.

The 29-year-old has only made seven league appearances in the past two years in Korea, after a successful spell with Perth Glory, where he won the 2018/19 Premiership.

Davidson was a key figure in the Socceroos' 2015 Asian Cup winning team and has previously played for Huddersfield Town and FC Groningen among others.