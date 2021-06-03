The report from global football website Football Insider states that the club finished compensation talks with Postecoglou's current J-League side Yokohama F Marinos yesterday, agreeing on a six-figure payout sum.

Football Insider had previously reported last week that Postecoglou officially requested to leave City Football Group backed Yokohama after Celtic submitted an offer for his services. Although this report is yet to be confirmed by other sources.

Celtic are reportedly set to announce the former Socceroos coach as their new manager this week, which would become by far the biggest announcement in Australian coaching history.

Reports of Postecoglou's imminent arrival at Parkhead have been met with a considerable negative response from Hoops fans, with the club's fan association meeting in protest, and many refusing to buy season tickets as a result.

However the deal is now being compared to Arsene Wenger's game-changing arrival at Arsenal from Japanese side Nagoya Grampus in 1996.

That decision was met with mounting derision and headlines of 'Arsene Who?' at the time, before ultimately becoming one of the most apt managerial appointments in UK history.

Yokohama have won their last two matches since the Postecoglou rumours begun, with the J-League season still ongoing, and currently sit third, having played five less matches than first-placed Kawasaki Frontale.

Celtic finished last season 25 points behind arch-rivals Rangers, missing out on a tenth consecutive SPL title.