The Newcastle Herald is reporting that McKinna has left the role, saying the club "is stable" and that now is the right time for the 59-year-old to "move on".

McKinna was CEO of the club and earned significant praise for Newcastle making the 2017/18 A-League Grand Final, although the Jets have since struggled and were almost rendered insolvent at the beginning of this season.

McKinna has a long and storied association with the NSL and A-League as a player for heavyweights such as Heidelberg United and APIA Leichardt, and then as a premiership winning manager with the Central Coast Mariners and former A-League Coach of the Year.

He was also manager of two Chinese Super League clubs, before managing the Newcastle Jets youth teams sporadically during his tenure as CEO of the club.

Separately to football, McKinna has also been heavily involved in politics in New South Wales, as Mayor of Gosford for four years after losing his campaign for a seat in the 2013 federal election.