Perth Glory were last on the A-League ladder just a month ago and now sit third but coach Tony Popovic warns his team still have a lot of improvement to come.

Following a 3-0 win over Central Coast Mariners on New Year's Eve, the defending premiers have now won four games in a row to soar.

It's been a big turnaround for a side who won just one of their first seven games.

"We're not a finished article now in one month. Far from it," Popovic said on Tuesday night.

"We have a lot of growth, a lot of improvement to come and along the way we've got to stay strong and show that character and desire that we showed in difficult conditions with an opponent that was full of confidence."

Popovic said the biggest difference over the past month had been more extended periods of good play, when things had just fallen together.

"We've remained calm," he said.

"The players obviously wanted the results and we had some frustrations but they didn't show that in their performances and now it's coming together.

"We need that to continue, obviously and it's a nice way to finish 2019."

Heading into a bye before playing Adelaide on January 11, the premiers are sitting pretty with five wins and three draws - one point clear of competition newcomers Western United.

Popovic confirmed Glory will keep an eye on the market for the upcoming transfer window which opens on January 3 and closes January 31.

"We're always actively looking, searching, but if there is a chance to bring anyone in we want it to be a player that can make a difference and help the squad in this period we've got coming up," he said.

"If not, we'll persist with the squad we have and the good young players that are coming through."