As Australia endures a devastating heatwave with tragic consequences across the state and the country, the health of the players who are asked to perform at such an intense level should be a cause for concern for the Professional Footballers Australia (PFA).

Although Retre bagged a rare brace against Adelaide United, it was a tough slog for him to get by the full 90 minutes.

“I reckon that’s probably up there with some of the hardest we’ve played in. Really dry, hot and then the wind at the end topped it all off,” Retre said.

“It’s just a lot more physically demanding. You make a couple of runs and you just feel out of breath. Things that maybe you can normally get to or you feel like you could be in the right position but you’re maybe not there.”

Asked on whether he thinks that playing in these types of conditions might be a potential health-risk for the players, Retre admitted that although he’s not an expert, other options should perhaps be looked at.

“I think it’s hard, it is tough. Whether it’s scheduling games on another day or maybe a time change, I’m not sure. But today it was really tough.”

Retre also acknowledge the conditions he played in are nothing like some of those fighting the fire on the frontline.

“Yeah, it wasn’t easy either with the wind and the smoke. Look, I’m sure there’s a lot worse things happening for the people that are in the fire, so for us to breathe a little bit of smoke is not a big deal.”

Yesterday, the PFA announced they will also be joining the sporting community to support bushfire appeals with many other Australian footballers such as Matildas Steph Catley and Lydia Williams as well as Melbourne City goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis publicly announcing they will be donating too.

If you would like to donate, here is a short explainer by The Guardian which will help you figure out the best place to support depending on your state.