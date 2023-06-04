Speaking in the aftermath of his team’s miraculous 6-1 grand final annihilation of premiers Melbourne City, Peil confirmed that before a ball had even been kicked at Sydney’s CommBank Stadium, the clamour to temp Montgomery away from the Coast had begun.

And he expects that clamour to turn into a crescendo, both domestically and from overseas in recognition of a coach who has recruited and fashioned a winning machine on a pauper’s budget.

“I’m confident we’ll get another year from Monty but I know he’s already receiving some ridiculous offers which would make him the highest paid coach in Australia,” Peil told FTBL.

“I’m aware he’s also had significant interest from overseas as well - and I’m sure more will come in over the coming weeks. I can only do what I can do.

“Monty is under contract for another two years but it’s a matter of if and when the right offer comes in for him and his family. It’s the same situation as with the players.

“We’re a club that develops coaches and players.”

Yorkshire-born Peil, once on the books of Huddersfield and Luton Town, is no stranger to qualities required to flourish in the UK.

And he believes Montgomery may ultimately go on to coach in the Premier League. Meanwhile he’s enjoying the ride of working with the ex-Sheffield United midfielder turned sorcerer of the clipboard.

“Monty is not just a great coach - he’s an amazing man manager with a terrific football brain,” he stressed.

“He cares for his players and that’s why they want to play for him. Both he and Serg have also been incredible on the recruitment side.”

With hat-trick hero Jason Cummings bound for the Indian Super League after the year that rescued his career, and 20-year-old Young Socceroos defender Nectar Triantis on the brink of signing for English Championship side Sunderland, Peil added: “Every player is contracted for next year, along with the coaching staff, but there be movement. But it will movement of our choice.

“If we get the right offers for the club and the player we will never stand in the way of a player, or a coach, if they are going to develop their career further elsewhere.

“But at this stage we hope there won’t be more than three or four players moving on and we’ve already a couple of new ones which we’ve on the verge of announcing.”

Peil declined to comment on Triantis’ impending switch to England’s north east, adding only: “Nectar is a talent who will go a long way in the game.

“I’m a massive fan of (breakthrough Socceroo) Jordy Boss but I feel Nectar is equally as valuable as has as big a future.

“I can one day see him and Kye Rowles (another Mariners product) being the centre back partnership for the Socceroos.

“But we have others who’ve excelled like Sammy Silvera, who is a guy I think with one more season behind him in the A-League could play anywhere.

“Sometimes players perhaps go too early - as was the case with Sammy before (in going to Portugal) and Christian Theoharous (Germany).

“Nobody wants to go over to Europe to sit on the beach. Players and coaches need to be patient on their growth paths and choose the right time to take that next step. We’re all about trying to help them choose that right time.”

Both Peil and Montgomery were already forward planning amid the popping of champagne corks in western Sydney and in Gosford on Saturday night, discussing sales, acquisitions and making sure 2022-2023 does not go down as a glorious flash in the pan.

“That’s Monty’s mindset - that’s one of the things I love about him,” added Peil. “He doesn’t want to stand still. We both know that reaching the top of the tree is one thing, staying there is quite another. And we plan on staying there as long as we can.

“We’re talking about players, who comes who might go, because football never sleeps.

“We’re already putting on new staff in the community engagement area also, because that’s something we need to keep building on.

“When this club last reached the grand final a decade ago they weren’t able to build on it. So we’re aware of that challenge.

“If we had a massive budget it would be easy for us to throw cash at it but that’s not the case here.

“There’s no intention of us going backwards in the standard of football we play. We expect to have the same quality of team on the park next year as we’ve had this year. If anything we want to push the standard forward.

“One thing we do have in our favour - and it’s not something we really advertise - is that we probably have the widest scouting network of any A-League club, both domestically and overseas.

“With Monty’s reach and that of (assistant coach) Sergio Raimundo, whose reach is unbelievable, we’re well covered. We also have a great relationship with a number of top agents here because they know good young players will always have a chance with us.”