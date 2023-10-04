Hibernian defender Lewis Miller is set to receive his first Socceroos call-up as coach Graham Arnold ponders his options at right-back.

Miller, who recently reunited with his former Central Coast coach Nick Montgomery in Scotland, has hit his straps over the past six games.

The attacking full-back, 23, recently scored against St Johnstone and notched an assist against St Mirren and it is understood his strong form, combined with Nathaniel Atkinson's ankle injury, will earn him a first senior call-up.

Miller is expected to join Hibernian teammate and gun attacker Martin Boyle in the squad, which is set to be announced on Thursday.

Australia will play England at Wembley Stadium on October 14 (AEDT) then New Zealand at Brentford four days later.

Ryan Strain, who also plays in Scotland but with St Mirren, is the other pure right-back available.

Arnold has experimented with his full-backs, with Kye Rowles deployed at left-back against Mexico and Milos Degenek the right-back of choice at the last World Cup.

Gun midfielder Jackson Irvine could yet be in the squad after he allayed fears over the seriousness of his ankle injury suffered against Mexico on artificial turf in Dallas by recently returning to action with St Pauli in Germany.

Massimo Luongo has been in stellar form for Championship leaders Ipswich Town, along with defender Cam Burgess, and will hope that form is enough to earn a long-awaited recall.

Riley McGree, who is typically deployed as a winger at international level, has been in sterling form for Middlesbrough and is coming off a brace on the weekend.

As with the Mexico friendly, A-League players are unlikely to be called up, given their season hasn't started yet.

Craig Goodwin could be back in the mix though, after scoring at will since his move to Saudi club Al-Wehda.

It will be the first Socceroos squad announced since playmaker Tom Rogic, who last played in 2022, confirmed his retirement on Tuesday.