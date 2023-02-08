The 17-year-old winger is currently on trial with the Lancashire club - home to Socceroos midfielder Kenny Dougall - with the aim of landing a spot with the Seasiders’ youth academy.

The feedback has been positive, with Waddingham, who was on the bench against Perth Glory last month, reportedly impressing with the U-21s.

Blackpool are currently locked in a relegation battle to avoid dropping to League One.

The rookie is eligible to play in the UK through his lineage and only last month stepped into Roar’s pro ranks after scoring five goals in 14 appearances for the club’s U-21s.

Swindon Town’s Aussie owner Clem Morfuni has also offered his compatriot a trial at the League Two club Socceroos midfielder Massimo Luongo once starred for, whilst Norwich City and Queens Park Rangers are also keen to take a look at the gifted prospect.

Before heading to Blackpool, Waddingham joined the Australia Schoolboys on their UK tour, scoring a double in a 2-0 win against England Schools.

He also scored and assisted against the English Colleges in a 4-2, win with another goal and an assist in a 4-3 win over Dundee.