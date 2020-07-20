The A-League's NSW hub will feature a full complement of clubs on Monday when Brisbane Roar and Adelaide United fly in to Sydney.

The two teams resumed their campaigns after the COVID-enforced break with Adelaide claiming a 1-0 win over the Roar at CBUS Super Stadium on Sunday.

That match is set to be the only game played outside NSW in the final weeks of the 2019-20 campaign with all 11 clubs now to be based in the state until their seasons are completed.

Adelaide, who moved back into sixth place with the narrow victory, are back in action against third-placed Wellington Phoenix on Saturday at Bankwest Stadium.

The Reds then face fifth-placed Perth, premiers-elect Sydney FC and second-placed Melbourne City in their remaining matches.

Interim coach Carl Veart admits his team will have their work cut out to come through such a gruelling schedule with a finals berth.

"We knew that coming in and so that's why it was so important to start on the right foot," Veart said.

"We go into next week, Wellington game, the football they played the other night was was excellent so I'm really looking forward to that.

"Uffy (Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay) is a very good mate of mine so I'm looking forward to challenging him on the park next week."

The Roar's next match is not until Wednesday, July 29 when they will take on Melbourne Victory at Bankwest Stadium.

With over a week until that game, AAP understands several members of the Roar squad were disappointed to discover they would be travelling to the NSW hub as early as Monday.

New head coach Warren Moon was taking a positive mindset however, encouraging his players to treat the final three matches of the regular season campaign and a potential finals run as a tournament.

"We're going to make sure that as a group, we're very together," Moon said.

"And we'll work very hard to improve on (Sunday) and try and put things in place that will obviously help us be successful."

The break between matches will also be welcomed by Roar defender Macaulay Gillesphey, who suffered a hamstring injury before being substituted in the second half against Adelaide.

"I thought he was excellent up until that point so hopefully it's nothing too serious but yeah we'll wait and see on that one," Moon said.