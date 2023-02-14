The 22-year-old is in Paris ahead of two clashes with France on Friday and Monday.

Hancuff told AAP recently about how she beat ovarian cancer as a teenager to chase her goal in life as a professional soccer player.

She is no doubt inspiring other young girls worldwide as she aims to one day play for the senior US side, the defending World Cup champions and most successful women's national team in history.

"I would love to play for the US team some day. It is one of the hardest teams to break into but every little girl has that dream," Hancuff told AAP before leaving for France.

"It means everything to me to make this (under 23) side. I kind of grew up with the national team when I was little.

"I went through some changes in my life and this is my first call back.

"I am excited to show them the new player I am and the new person I am. I am really excited to represent my country on a national level and be with the girls."

Hancuff, who joined the Roar from Gotham FC, had been part of the US junior teams from under-16s through to under-20s. This is her first national selection since 2017 and she will be one of two goalkeepers in the squad.

Her Brisbane boss Garrath McPherson says it's a wonderful achievement.

"They are the world No.1 and with the population size it is a huge call up for her," he said.

"She took a gamble to move her life over here and get some game time because she didn't get any at Gotham … and it has paid off."

Hancuff, who stands at a towering 190cm, has been one of the A-League Women standouts this year and can't wait to shine in Paris.

"I am looking forward to getting better, showing them what I have, my potential and what I can be," she said.

"I have grown so much on and off the field. I am mentally in such a better, committed place. I am a professional now so I have to take all the professional steps there and hone in on my strengths.

"I think being six (foot) three (inches) and great in the air can separate me, and I know what I need to work on."

One of her biggest fans will also be in the French capital.

"I haven't been to Paris before and my mum (Carmen) is coming to watch from Oklahoma. I am super-excited to see her," she said.