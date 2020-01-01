Brisbane's Bradden Inman scored a second spectacular goal in as many games, as the Roar scored a rare A-League away win on Wednesday.

The Queensland club overcame an early deficit and injuries to striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway and Daniel Bowles in a ten-minute period either side of halftime to beat Western Sydney 2-1 at Bankwest Stadium.

It was just the Roar's second win in their last 22 away games, while Wanderers slumped to a sixth loss in their last eight matches.

Inman played a one-two with Miraza Muratovic, rifling a right-foot-drive from the edge of the area in the 61st minute..

The Wanderers were angry the goal came when they were a man down with Patrick Ziegler not able to get back on the field in time after getting treated for an injury caused by Roar substitute Roy O'Donovan, who was booked for his raised arm challenge.

Inman's strike followed his equaliser against Newcastle four days earlier..

Wanderers fans and players hollered for a penalty when Mo Adam's 45th minute shot shot brushed the hand of Brisbane captain Tom Aldred on its way through to keeper Jamie Young, but got no joy from the match officials.

The home team made a great start with captain Mitchell Duke netting his fifth goal of the season in the fifth minute.

Right back Tarek Elrich made a strong run down the right and passed to German international Nicolai Muller, who brushed aside James O'Shea and provided a perfect cutback for Duke to sweep past Young.

Brisbane finally scored in the first half of a game in their 11th match of the season.

Former Wanderer Scott Neville's unchallenged powerful far post header drew his side level in the 20th minute.

The next 15 minutes provided little of note but the game exploded back into action in the closing stages of the half.

Inman had a shot blocked by Daniel Lopar, with Wanderers immediately sweeping downfield and Mo Adam squandering a good chance a few seconds later through poor control.

Amadi-Holloway had a shot saved by Lopar but shortly after came off the ground with a quadriceps injury.

In the latter stages of the match, Matt Jurman had a acrobatic effort tipped over by Young and Adam and substitute Kosta Grozos both went close with headers as Wanderers pushed for an equaliser.

At the other end, the impressive Muratovic fired wide from a tight angle for Brisbane..