Brisbane have ramped up the battle for sixth spot in the A-League with a 2-1 away win over the Western Sydney Wanderers at Bankwest Stadium.

The Roar, sitting in seventh spot, moved to within two points of the sixth-placed Wanderers, with three games in hand, while Western United in eighth are five points behind Western Sydney, having played four fewer matches.

Roar coach Warren Moon said Friday night's victory was a significant result for his side, who are rebounding from a long winless stretch.

"It's big because the table doesn't lie and people look at it and if the result didn't go our way the gap would have been a little bit larger," he said.

Riku Danzaki scored his third goal in as many matches to notch what turned out to be the winning goal in first-half stoppage time.

The Wanderers pressed hard in the final half hour, but Brisbane goalkeeper Jamie Young produced a number of fine saves to preserve his side's lead, and Roar defenders made some crucial blocks.

It was back-to-back wins for Brisbane following eight matches without a victory, while the Wanderers went a fifth game without a win.

Wanderers coach Carl Robinson said he was still searching to find the right combinations, especially up forward, and admitted he needed to settle on some urgently, with just eight games left.

"We need to try and find it out sooner rather than later, we can't keep waiting and waiting," Robinson said.

"There was some good stuff, there was some inconsistent stuff and I think over the last three, four games especially we have shown we're good at times and very, very average at times and today was a microcosm of that."

Josh Brindell-South scored his first A-League goal in the 18th minute to put Brisbane ahead, drilling home the rebound after Wanderers' goalkeeper Daniel Margush pushed away a shot from Dylan Wenzel-Halls.

Brisbane then suffered a horrific 31 seconds in the 23rd minute.

Wenzel-Halls missed a glorious opportunity to double Brisbane's lead when he headed a Corey Brown cross over from five metres.

Half a minute later, Bruce Kamau equalised after Mitchell Duke pounced on a loose ball following a collision between Brisbane defenders Tom Aldred and Scott Neville.

Duke played it through to Simon Cox, who quickly passed to Kamau, who slotted the ball past Young.

Roar captain Aldred had to leave the ground after the goal with a hamstring issue, which the Brisbane coach hoped was neural.

"Obviously a great chance for Dylan and on another day he should score and then a double whammy with a collision and (the Wanderers' equaliser)," Moon said.

"Really proud of the response from the boys because it was quite a pivotal moment in the game at that point and to show the resilience and the character we did was really pleasing."

Aldred handed the captain's armband to Jay O'Shea, who almost put his side ahead in remarkable circumstances in the 43rd minute.

The Irishman chipped the ball over a back-pedalling Margush from a metre inside the Roar half, only to see it crash off the top of the crossbar.

"We've seen him (O'Shea) do it in training many times so that's not a fluke," Moon said.