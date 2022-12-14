Brisbane Roar's marquee signing Charlie Austin will play his final game for the club on Friday after being given a release from his A-League Men contract.

Austin, who signed for the Roar from English Championship side Queens Park Rangers, will play his final game in Friday's away fixture against the Newcastle Jets.

The 33-year-old forward scored two ALM goals in his six-game stint for the Roar and said personal reasons were behind his decision to leave the club.

"It was a tough decision; football is a selfish career ... and I made a selfish decision to try something new to come over here, give a new experience to the wife and kids," Austin said in a statement.

"We've enjoyed our time here. However, our eldest daughter is back home going through exams, and I just feel for myself and for the family the best thing is to go back to the UK."