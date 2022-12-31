Brisbane Roar are in talks with potential replacements for departed marquee striker Charlie Austin as the A-League Men January transfer window looms.

The window opens on January 11 and runs until February 7 with a new marksman top of the Roar's wishlist.

Brisbane have six draws and two wins in the opening nine rounds but have scored just eight goals, two of which came via Austin in his seven games before returning to England.

"We know that we need to replace Charlie Austin. That's first and foremost - we need a striker to come in during the January transfer window," coach Warren Moon said after Friday night's 1-1 draw with Western United.

"We're working hard to find that person and that's one thing we need to do.

"I think it's fair to say we're engaging in some talks with some options that we have. We've been looking for a while now.

"Whilst publicly Charlie left a couple of weeks ago, we've known for a few more weeks before that, so we've been on the front foot trying to make sure we find a suitable replacement."

Moon said the Roar generally needed to build "more depth and quality" in their squad and would look to add a couple more players alongside their Austin replacement.

"We've got a striker to fill, we've got another attacking position potentially we can bring in," he said.

"We have two visa spots now available and I think we probably just need one more that can play either in a deep-lying midfield role or some kind of utility position, potentially fullback, something like that."

Conversations are still ongoing with former Socceroos winger Robbie Kruse but Moon conceded there wasn't much movement on that front.

Meanwhile United counterpart John Aloisi was confident his star striker Aleksandar Prijovic was settled in Melbourne.

The Serbia international was linked to an off-season return to Europe but has since scored three goals in five games.

"We're not sure if there will be any other offers but he's definitely settled," Aloisi said.

"You can see in the way that he celebrates when he scores, the way that he's helping his teammates, the way that he wants to score and win games and that's a player that's settled and he wants to win.

"Whether there's offers for him or other players in January? I don't know. That does happen. But we'll just have to deal with that when it comes along."

Aloisi was uncertain whether United would bolster their squad in January, saying he was happy with his current personnel but would see how things played out in terms of injuries.