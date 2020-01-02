Brisbane coach Robbie Fowler will ask his players to challenge themselves to be more consistent after securing his first A-League away win.

Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Western Sydney gave Brisbane four points from two post-Christmas away games in NSW, having drawn 1-1 at Newcastle last Saturday.

It was Brisbane's seventh away game in 11 matches and they've also had two byes in a challenging start to the season.

They have moved up to ninth and will look to continue building momentum with successive home games against Melbourne City and Wellington Phoenix.

Brisbane won at Bankwest Stadium despite coming from behind and losing Daniel Bowles and Aaron Amadi-Holloway to injuries a few minutes either side of halftime.

Fowler said some of his players were a bit fragile after the quick turnaround but commended their attitude and wanted to see more of the same going forward.

"Now we've got to give ourselves a challenge, we've got to go out and do that on a more consistent basis," Fowler said.

It was just Brisbane's third win of the season, but Fowler dismissed any suggestion he had been under pressure despite recognising he worked in a results-based industry.

"We go out there and we perform the best we can, at times we're not as good as we would like but certainly I'm under no pressure," Fowler said.

"Some of the results we've had have been good, some have been poor but you can probably say that about a lot of the A-league sides."

The win against Wanderers was secured by a stunning 20m drive from Bradden Inman, who scored a similarly spectacular goal to earn the point against Newcastle.

"The goals he scores can be outstanding at times," Fowler said.

"We need Brad to be more consistent and probably believe in himself the way we believe in him.

"On his days he can be as good as anyone."

Inman's winner was set up by young striker Mirza Muratovic, who impressed in just his second A-League game.

"His performances in both games have been really really good," Fowler said.

"He looks like a bit of a player, he's comfortable, he's a clever little player."

He said Amadi-Holloway suffered a dead leg and Bowles hurt a hamstring.