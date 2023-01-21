Brisbane have held A-League Men competition leaders Melbourne City to a nil-all draw in a gutsy display at Redcliffe.

The home fans had their hearts in their mouths when City talisman Jamie Maclaren shot just wide in added time but it ended in a stalemate.

It was a trademark gritty display by the Roar where skipper Tom Aldred organised his defensive line to perfection to deny City's potent attacking players.

"I think we started quite well in the second half and controlled the game but we just were not able to get close enough to the goal to create more clearer chances," City coach Rado Vidosic said.

"They have been like this the whole year and defending really well. It is not easy to come and play against them here."

The draw kept City on 27 points and top of the ALM ladder with Brisbane on the cusp of the top six on 16 points.

The two sides struggled to get a clear shot on goal in the opening quarter. City marksman Maclaren got his head on the end of a cross after excellent leadup from Mathew Leckie and Valon Berisha but Roar goalkeeper Jordan Holmes was up to the challenge.

Brisbane skipper Tom Aldred then sorted out a mess in the box to unleash with a shot of his own and City custodian Thomas Glover likewise denied him.

The Roar attacked with enterprise and Joe Knowles had the best chance in the 35th minute when his left-footer went just wide. Jay O'Shea then headed over as Brisbane went into the break on a high despite City dominating possession.

The visitors started the second half with more zip with Leckie and Marco Tilio high on involvement. Maclaren tried to insert himself but the Roar mostly handled him well.

City pressed hard but the Brisbane defence held firm. Carlo Armiento, the Roar's leading goal-scorer this season, unleashed with a fierce shot in the 65th minute that was well saved and almost latched on to a winner in the 78th.

Roar coach Warren Moon brought on fan favourite Henry Hore and former Western United youngster Ayom Majok and both provided late spark.

"I am happy with the performance against arguably the best team in the land," Moon said.

"I thought we were the better team. We created plenty of openings and chances.

"They have attacking quality everywhere and apart from a couple of scary moments ... they didn't create too much so I was very pleased with our structure defensively."