Brisbane coach Warren Moon says the Roar are excited to see what they can do when they take on A-League leaders Melbourne City on Sunday.

On a high after Riku Danzaki's 94th-minute winner over Western United on Wednesday lifted them into the top six, the Roar face a City team similarly on a roll.

A 3-1 win over Perth midweek means City are now six points clear with a game in hand and increasingly looking like the team to beat this season.

Brisbane have historically struggled at AAMI Park, winning just four of 26 matches at the ground but head to Victoria on a seven-game unbeaten run which has included four wins.

"We know we're playing a fantastic team that's got great ability, great strengths all over the park,' Moon said.

"We respect that but we're certainly going to go in there with the intention to try and win the game."

Roar captain Tom Aldred will miss his fourth match with a hamstring injury but experienced Japanese striker Masato Kudo has been included in Moon's squad after missing the win over Western.

Stand-in City coach Des Buckingham continues to deputise for Patrick Kisnorbo who is recovering from an Achilles tear suffered in a charity football match.

Buckingham says City are in good shape despite their trip to Western Australia and have included Socceroos winger Andrew Nabbout after he missed Wednesday's game with a groin strain.

City themselves are unbeaten in six, with four wins, and have an impressive recent record at home winning six of their past seven matches at AAMI Park.

In Sunday's other game Perth host second-last Melbourne Victory in a match Glory have to win to have any hope of sneaking into this year's finals.

After losing to City, Richard Garcia's team are now 11 points adrift of sixth-placed Brisbane with just eight games to play.