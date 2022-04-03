Rising star Henry Hore has been lauded by Brisbane Roar coach Warren Moon after the 22-year-old's cool finish helped secure a vital 2-0 A-League Men's win over Newcastle at Moreton Daily Stadium.

Hore broke the deadlock in the 83rd minute of Sunday's clash, confidently keeping his head as he ran through the Jets' penalty area before scoring his fifth goal of the season to break the deadlock in the 83rd minute.

Substitute Luke Ivanovic then curled home a second in the 93rd minute to seal the win, a victory which keeps Brisbane's slim finals hopes alive.

The Roar are now 10th on the ladder with seven games to play, seven points behind sixth-placed Wellington in the finals race.

"He's a real find for us and he's a Queenslander," Moon said of Hore.

"We're really proud to bring players through that have been at the club and give them the opportunity at A-League level."

The Jets, who travelled to Queensland without Brazilian playmaker Daniel Penha (suspension) and injured Cameroonian winger Olivier Boumal (hamstring), were showing signs of fatigue from the outset having played Perth in Western Australia in midweek.

Coach Arthur Papas made four changes from his starting XI from that 0-0 draw but was forced to sub off Dylan Murnane after just 35 minutes with the left-back risking a dismissal after picking up an early yellow card.

Lucas Mauragis came off the bench to replace Murnane but failed to finish the match, himself sent off in the 80th minute after picking up his second yellow for a foul on Roar defender Scott Neville.

Having already carved out the best chances in the game including a Jesse Daley effort which smacked off the post, the Roar used their extra man advantage to secure the points when Hore and Ivanovic pounced after Mauragis's dismissal.

"Not good enough," a disappointed Papas said.

"Not forward enough. Not enough bravery on the ball. Not enough forward runs.

"They're key pillars for our game so when they're not on, we ain't going to create chances ... the players understand that and we'll need to regroup and get ready for our next game."

The ninth-placed Jets, who are five points outside the top six, host the Glory next Sunday.

Brisbane meanwhile travel to Commbank Stadium to face second-last Western Sydney next Saturday in a game that may prove decisive in either teams' finals aspirations.