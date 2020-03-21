Having come through a hastily rescheduled A-League match victorious, Brisbane Roar coach Robbie Fowler is confident his team can handle whatever's thrown their way during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Roar extended their winning run to three matches with a 1-0 win over Newcastle at an empty CBUS Super Stadium on the Gold Coast on Friday.

The round 27 fixture was only confirmed midweek after the postponement of their scheduled clash with Melbourne Victory, who are in isolation due to travel restrictions following their return from last weekend's clash with Wellington Phoenix in New Zealand.

A date for the Victory match is yet to be set, meaning Brisbane's next match at this stage is a visit by table-topping Sydney FC on March 28.

Fowler says however the final weeks of the season play out, he's backing his players to be ready and responsive.

"We'll go into it as though we've got games all the time," he said.

"Again we'll be gauged by the FFA.

"They'll tell us when we are playing but we'll prepare as though we've got a game midweek because obviously we don't know what's around the corner. So we'll prepare for that. Simple."

Veteran forward Scott McDonald struck the only goal of the match against the Jets, taking his tally to four in his past three games.

The win means the Roar have now gone seven matches unbeaten in Queensland and sit fourth on the ladder with just four games to play.

Fowler is ready to think about finals just yet but was full of praise for his team's character in the back half of the season.

"Scotty will get the plaudits because he scored a great goal again," he said.

"But we've always said it's not about one individual, it's about what we've got as a team.

"We're a good bunch of lads and the lads will fight and work for each other."