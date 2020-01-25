Brisbane have managed to hold on to their incredible 17-match undefeated A-League record against Central Coast with a tense 1-0 win in Gosford.

It took 86 minutes for the deadlock to break on Saturday when the Roar's Corey Brown knocked in a ball to score, deflected from Mariners defender Lewis Miller.

It was a cruel end for the Mariners, not having beaten the Roar since April 2014.

The win propelled Robbie Fowler's men into the top six on the back of a five-week undefeated run, while the Mariners remain in 10th position.

It was a much-improved start from the Mariners from last week's 3-0 loss to Western United in which they conceded all three goals in the first 20 minutes.

However, they could not maintain the pressure through the entire 90 minutes on Saturday in front of a crowd of 4539 at Central Coast Stadium.

As has been the case for most of the season, the Mariners had their chances but simply could not find the polish to finish them off.

A header from Daniel De Silva looked most likley in the 60th minute, but it hit the post, and the follow-up shot from Tommy Oar was blocked.

The home side finished with 10 shots blocked for the match, compared to the Roar's five.

Brisbane will take on ladder leaders Sydney FC at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium to kick off round 17, while the Mariners will face Western Sydney on Sunday week in Gosford.