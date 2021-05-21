Two goals from deflections have kept Brisbane Roar on course for the A-League finals, as they overcame Newcastle Jets 2-1.

Brisbane's influential Irish midfield import Jay O'Shea scored at both ends in the second half at McDonald Jones Stadium.

He conceded an own goal just after the hour for Newcastle's equaliser, but his 73rd minute shot from outside the area flicked off Jets substitute Lucas Mauragis on its way to the net.

The result consolidated sixth spot for Brisbane, who pulled three points of clear of both Western Sydney and Perth Glory and within one point of fifth-placed Macarthur.

It was a well deserved first win in four games for Brisbane, who had most of the chances against last-placed Newcastle, whose club-record streak without a win stretched to 14 games.

Both sides started cautiously, but Brisbane dominated the last 20 minutes of the first half.

"As a collective we've spoke about our slow starts, but we're probably disappointed with that start again but after that we settled down and we took control of the game." Roar coach Warren Moon said.

"On the whole, really pleased with the performance and obviously the result."

Dylan Wenzel-Halls had potentially his first goal in eight games denied by an offside call confirmed by the VAR in the 26th minute after he headed in a cross from Riku Danzaki.

Roar opened the scoring in the 34th minute, when a shot from Alex Parsons flicked off teammate Danzaki, for the Japanese player's eighth goal of the campaign.

After the goal, Brisbane continued to press forward and create chances, while Newcastle looked lifeless in attack and didn't manage a first-half attempt on target.

Looking for an injection of energy, Newcastle coach Craig Deans made two halftime changes, replacing Connor O'Toole and Ali Abbas with Mauragis and 16-year-old Archie Goodwin.

Newcastle lifted and equalised in the 61st minute, when O'Shea headed in a corner from Jets' substitute Ramy Najjarine, who came on just seconds earlier.

O'Shea's winner came from a corner.

"Whether we can get out earlier to the shots and get a better block on them or not, I'm not sure, I'd have to look at the video, but it's a cruel way to concede two goals," Newcastle coach Craig Deans said.

"Brisbane are a good team and they had more of the ball than we did, but I thought we defended quite well for the majority of the game."

Moon said defender Macaulay Gillesphey, who came off at halftime with a foot injury, would need an x-ray to determine the extent of any damage.