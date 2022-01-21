The attacking midfielder - who turns 20 in March - has also been earmarked to spend time at 2. Bundesliga Hannover 96, depending on what transpires with the Cloverleaves, who have just seven points from 19 games - 11 adrift of second bottom VfB Stuttgart.

Swiss heavyweights FC Basel - long-time home to retired Socceroos great Scott Chipperfield - may be another option for Adams during his European expedition.

The teenager - whose attacking instincts brought him 14 goals in 23 games for Brisbane’s NPL side last season - has had the briefest of first team of look-ins under head coach Warren Moon.

His only appearance in Brisbane’s six A-League matches so far this season was 13 minutes off the bench during last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Sydney FC.

Able to operate out wide whilst cutting in more centrally, Adams is on a youth development agreement with the Roar - which lacks the ties of an official professional contract - thus affording him the flexibility to move on at short notice.

However, were he to be offered a deal in Europe, Brisbane would be entitled to a nominal training compensation fee.