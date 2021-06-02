Brisbane have secured their spot in this year's A-League finals series after a 2-1 win over Perth Glory at Moreton Daily Stadium.

The victory, secured via a John Aspropotamitis own goal just after half-time and Riku Danzaki's ninth goal of the season, lifts the Roar to third on the ladder with one regular season fixture to play.

The result means Perth cannot make the top six, sitting five points adrift of sixth-placed Adelaide United ahead of Saturday's trip to Newcastle which is now a dead rubber.

It also ensures Western Sydney will have a fourth-straight season without a finals appearance, Carl Robinson's eighth-placed Wanderers now unable to close the gap to the top six ahead of Thursday's clash with Adelaide.

Playing without key English defenders Tom Aldred and Macaulay Gillesphey, the Roar survived some close calls from Glory veteran Diego Castro and Uruguayan striker Bruno Fornaroli in the first half before extending their unbeaten run at home to eight matches.

Needing nothing less than a win to stay in the finals hunt, the Glory's hopes suffered a massive setback in the 51st minute when Roar winger Josh Brindell-South's whipped cross was turned into his own net by an off-balance Aspropotamitis.

Glory coach Richie Garcia threw on his substitutes as the visitors tried to get into the game but after some desperate Roar defending, Japanese youngster Danzaki wrapped up the win in the 73rd minute when he was released by substitute Alex Parsons.

The 21-year-old got clear of Glory defender Darryl Lachman and slotted past Liam Reddy to wrap up the victory.

Brandon Wilson's first A-League goal in the 85th minute gave Perth hope of an unlikely comeback but it was a case of too little, too late for the Glory as their winless run away from home extended to eight matches.

While the Glory take on the last-placed Jets in their final match of the season, the Roar will look to secure third place and a home final when they host Sydney on Saturday afternoon.