A vintage effort from veteran striker Scott McDonald has helped Brisbane consolidate a top four A-League spot, with a 2-1 win over Melbourne Victory in Sydney on Wednesday.

McDonald opened the scoring at Bankwest Stadium and consistently tested Victory with his purposeful runs, shrewd passing, layoffs and good decision making.

The win shored up fourth spot for the Roar, who still have two games left and move within two points of the second and third-placed sides, who have each played one less game.

McDonald's 56th minute header from a fine cross by Bradden Inman took a slight deflection and Victory goalkeeper Matt Acton was unable to keep it out.

A mid-season signing from Western United, McDonald, who turns 37 next month, notched his fifth goal in his last five games.

Recent signing and substitute Matt Ridenton doubled the lead with a 78th minute header from a Corey Brown cross, who was making his 100th appearance for the Roar.

Victory got a late lifeline and caused Roar some anxiety when the lively Andrew Nabbout scored from the penalty spot in the 86th minute after he was fouled by Roar captain and defender Tom Aldred.

Aldred partially atoned by getting in the way of a close-range Nabbout header a coup[le of minutes later.

In between those incidents, Brisbane had a penalty shout rejected after Jack Hingert was challenged by substitute So Nishikawa.

In stoppage time, Nabbout was foiled by Roar goalkeeper Jamie Young, though he did appear to handle the ball before shooting.

Victory looked the better side for most of the first half but failed to convert any opportunities.and were made to pay after the break.

They slumped to a club record-equalling fourth straight loss.

Each goalkeeper made a terrific save in the first half.

Acton's super diving stop kept out a 20 metre effort from Jay O'Shea,

At the other end, Young tipped a Storm Roux shot onto the crossbar.

Victory looked the more consistently dangerous side in the first 45, with Nabbout having a shot saved and Marco Rojas chipping over the bar.

Brisbane enjoyed a good spell in the last few minutes before the break with Inman narrowly off target.