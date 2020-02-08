Brisbane captain Tom Aldred's maiden A-League goal has lifted the Roar to a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Adelaide United.

The English defender's 74th-minute strike on Saturday night at Suncorp Stadium secured the Roar a sixth win of the season and moved them to sixth on the ladder above Western United.

After a goalless first half, Adelaide took the lead in the 58th minute through Ben Halloran, but an equaliser from young substitute Mirza Muratovic and Aldred's header secured the points for Robbie Fowler's Roar.

Marked as a transfer target for his old club during the week, Halloran sparked the game to life with his stunning opener.

The ex-Roar forward controlled a loose ball outside the area and half-volleyed a right-foot strike into the bottom corner for his third goal in two matches.

Adelaide's lead lasted less than 10 minutes, however, with youngster Muratovic lashing home his first A-League goal after a scramble involving Scott McDonald and Corey Brown.

McDonald had worked his way into the box before his goal-bound effort was cleared on the line by Ryan Kitto, Brown then nodding the loose ball back to the 20-year-old Muratovic who made no mistake near the penalty spot.

Aldred's moment cameas he rose highest to nod home a dinked cross by McDonald for his first top-flight goal.

Adelaide finished strongly with 15-year-old Mohamed Toure coming off the bench for a 12-minute cameo.

The third-youngest player in A-League history made some promising runs in his brief time on the field, but wasn't able to inspire an equaliser for the fifth-placed Reds, now just two points ahead of the Roar.

Adelaide coach Gertjan Verbeek believed referee Adam Fielding erred in giving Brisbane a corner before Aldred's goal but said the home team deserved their win.

"We were lucky that we scored the first goal - it was a beautiful goal," Verbeek said.

"You can say about the second goal it was not a corner but still, it is a corner - he's given it.

"Bad decision from the referee but then you have to defend the corner and we didn't do that well."

The Roar have made a habit this season of finishing matches strongly after underwhelming first-half displays and, while that strength of character pleased Fowler, he is far from enjoying his team's sluggish starts.

"It's not nice when it takes a goal for us to kickstart what we're doing but, look, what our players are doing is they're showing a lot of character and a lot of belief once they know what we're telling them to do - they can do it," the Roar coach said.

"We give them full credit for that but I just wish that, from a health point of view for me and my staff, it's not great. We want them to do this a little bit earlier."

Brisbane take on Western United next weekend in a crucial match for both clubs' finals ambitions, while Adelaide are back home on Friday against Central Coast.