Perth Glory have maintained their home fortress, claiming a dramatic 2-1 upset win over Brisbane Roar to climb off the bottom of the ladder.

A deflected own goal by Scott Neville in the 60th minute of Tuesday night's game at Macedonia Park sealed Brisbane's fate and was further soured by James O'Shea being shown a red card for a second booking.

Neville failed to dodge a scorching strike by Glory captain Mustafa Amini from the edge of the box which had also taken a deflection off Jordan Courtney-Perkins.

Minutes later, O'Shea was shown his second yellow card after catching Amini with his studs raised.

It took the wind out of the visitors' sails after the Roar had capitalised on a period of dominance to draw level, courtesy of Connor Chapman's 56th-minute header.

Chapman got on the end of a curling cross from Carlo Armiento, who was outstanding on the wing in his first appearance against his old side.

Brisbane failed to capitalise on other chances including a 39th-minute header by Courtney-Perkins which landed on the roof of the net.

The hosts broke the deadlock through an unlikely scorer in Daryl Lachman, who capitalised on a dreadful goalkeeping error.

Luke Ivanovic's dipping cross in the 33rd minute should have been a straightforward save for Jordan Holmes but the Roar keeper fumbled it at the feet of centre-back Lachman and he prodded it in from close range.

Roar coach Warren Moon was left frustrated by his side's loss of momentum and the second yellow card shown to O'Shea.

"Two moments in two minutes really turned the game," he said.

"I don't think it was a yellow card. I can see how the player reacted but when you look at it back, there's no contact.

"He's gone down looking for the free kick ... the ref's got to be better there."

Perth's fourth win of the season lifts them into ninth place on the A-League Men ladder and within touching distance of the top six.

Glory remain unbeaten at home this season after Friday night's defeat of Western Sydney, and there has never been a better time for Ruben Zadkovich's men to cash in.

Five of their next six games will be played in Perth, albeit on a cramped schedule while renovations are completed at their regular HBF Park home.

Glory will play their third game in eight days on Saturday night when they host Sydney FC.

"The character in the group and the belief in the group is very strong," Zadkovich said.

"They didn't drop their bundle when the other team scored. We stayed in the game and started to wrangle back momentum, so that's a pleasing sign for me."

The rebuilding Glory will also be pleased with the effort of youngsters such as Keegan Jelacic, who produced another performance full of attacking spark.

Mark Beevers and Ryan Williams returned for Perth but Zadkovich would not put a timeframe on star attacker Salim Khelifi's recovery.

Brisbane had been undefeated from their past eight games but initially looked sluggish in the overcast conditions after travelling off a four-day turnaround.

The fifth-placed Roar host Wellington Phoenix on Saturday.