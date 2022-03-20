Brisbane Roar coach Warren Moon insists he's not getting carried away despite watching his team produce a scintillating 4-1 demolition of Perth Glory.

A brace to Argentinian Juan Lescano and late goals to James O'Shea and Luke Ivanovic on Saturday night secured a second straight win for the Roar and kept their finals hopes alive.

Brisbane's first away win of the season means Moon's men are now just six points adrift of sixth spot and with games in hand on most of their rivals.

Roar host ladder leaders Melbourne City and second-placed Western United next week in what will be a major test of their finals credentials.

"We're not getting carried away," Moon said.

"It's probably important for us not to look at the table and get too far ahead of ourselves.

"There's still lots for us to improve on, and if we're serious about making a charge or a run to the finals, we need to be better.

"Tonight was nice it was a great result and we can build on that. But there's still lots of areas we can improve on. Concentration is a big one."

The heavy loss left Glory firmly stuck on the bottom of the ladder following a crippling seven-match winless run.

Adding to Glory's woes was a straight red card to substitute Mitchell Oxborrow for a dangerous tackle in the final play of the match.

Glory's last win came on February 20 when they beat the Roar 2-0, and they have now posted three losses and a draw from four matches since returning to Perth.

"Mate that was tough to take, very tough to take," Glory coach Richard Garcia said after the loss.

"We just lacked that cutting edge in the final third, we lacked that killer instinct, we lacked that mentality to go and score.

"The more it goes on ... there's a little bit of anxiousness around the box.

"That for me is somewhat disappointing, because we keep on encouraging them to go and take their chances."

Lescano opened the scoring with a glancing header in the 40th minute, and he added a second via an easy tap-in after Ryo Wada's blocked shot made its way to the Argentinian at the far post.

Glory debutant Joshua Anasmo was introduced in the 63rd minute and immediately gave the team a much-needed spark.

But it was game over when Glory defender Darryl Lachman tripped up Jez Lofthouse in the box and O'Shea buried the penalty.

Roar substitute Ivanovic produced a dazzling run into the box in the 89th minute to make it 4-0, before Daniel Stynes pulled one back for Glory in stoppage time with a stunning volley.