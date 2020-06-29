Brisbane Roar will hunt for an Australian coach to lead the A-League club after severing ties with Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler.

The ex-England striker's stint at the helm of the Roar was officially ended on Monday, with confirmation he won't return from the United Kingdom.

It means the Roar are one of four A-League clubs on the hunt for a new permanent head coach with Melbourne Victory, Western Sydney Wanderers and Adelaide United also heading into the season resumption next month with interim bosses at the helm.

Former Roar midfielder Warren Moon and ex-Welsh under-21 player Darren Davies will steer Brisbane for the remainder of the 2019-20 season with the club promising their next head coach will be an Australian.

Western United assistant John Anastasiadis is one potential candidate while Ben Cahn has been impressing as the head coach of Queensland NPL team Brisbane Olympic and has coached ex-Socceroo and now Roar technical director Shane Stefanutto in the past.

Former Roar player Karl Dodd is another who may be in contention having impressed as coach of Asian minnows Guam in recent times.

"We've always said we want to promote Australian talent," Roar deputy chairman Chris Fong told AAP, adding that the Roar had only ever expected Fowler to be with the club for two-to-three seasons.

Fowler and No.2 Tony Grant flew back to England to be with their families as soon as the league was suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis in March.

Confusion reigned over the pair's return, with neither back in the country when the Roar squad resumed training last week ahead of the mid-July resumption of the competition.

Fowler told English television show Soccer AM he felt he was "not a priority" for the club and had been left to make his own travel plans if he wanted to return.

Fong said the global pandemic had played a large part in bringing Fowler's reign to a premature end.

"Robbie has not only provided stability but a refreshing injection of knowledge and insight into the Roar," he said.

"We are disappointed that the global pandemic has impacted our plans together but completely understand that family comes first during these difficult times."

Fowler was appointed last year as the successor to ex-Socceroo John Aloisi.

In 22 matches at the helm of what was his first full-time coaching role, Fowler guided the Roar to fourth on the ladder with 10 wins and five draws.

Since returning to England Fowler's future at the Roar has been in doubt, with his name linked to the vacant manager's position at Championship club Birmingham City in recent weeks.

Right-hand man Grant, who played professionally for several English clubs including Everton and Burnley, also won't be returning to the club.

The Roar have four regular season fixtures remaining in the 2019-20 campaign, which is due to resume on July 16.