Brisbane Roar will abandon their Redcliffe base and return to their namesake city from next season to play at Suncorp Stadium and the redeveloped Ballymore.

The Roar ended their Suncorp Stadium deal in 2020 to save money but the move to Redcliffe has knocked the club's crowd figures.

Baby steps towards a return have already been made, with three A-League Men games scheduled back at the famed Milton venue this season.

The men will play more matches there next season but plan to also take to the pitch at the redeveloped Ballymore, which the Roar's A-League Women will permanently call home.

The relocation is the latest chapter in the nomadic Roar's relationship with Queensland Rugby Union (QRU), who have previously housed the soccer club for training, administration and some games.

Roar chairman Chris Fong said Ballymore could eventually host all men's fixtures too, hosing down suggestions of friction between the organisations.

"The past is the past. We're talking about games and that's never been a proposition at Ballymore for us," he said.

"It's a game-changer, something Brisbane's needed for a long time, and here we are.

"We're a Brisbane team, we need to play in Brisbane.

"We've been in existence for 18 years now in Brisbane and have always wanted a boutique, rectangular stadium that wasn't the size of Suncorp."

The first stage of Ballymore's redevelopment will be complete in May, incorporating a new 3000-seat stadium, gym, aquatics centre, auditorium and function room.

Dubbed the new home of women's rectangular sport, it will also host Australia's women's 15-a-side rugby program, the Queensland Reds Super Rugby and Super W squads, rugby sevens and academy programs.

It is also a potential training base for use during the women's soccer World Cup, which kicks off in Australia and New Zealand in July.

Crowds of 8000 will be possible at the revamped venue but the QRU is pushing for funding to secure a complete overhaul of the site.

Plans include a new eastern stand to create a 15,000-capacity venue ahead of Brisbane's 2032 Olympics.

The Ballymore site has been flagged as the Games venue for hockey and a centre of excellence for the Olympic sports of climbing and bouldering.

Additional facilities have been reserved to accommodate businesses and offer solutions to transport problems that have been a focus of criticism.

QRU boss Dave Hanham said the notion of punters driving to games was a "myth" built on old-fashioned thinking.

He said the fully developed facility would have multiple public transport options close-by, including an internal stadium bus terminal.

"It's not that big of a hike to get to Ballymore and ... we're not trying to get 52,000 people out of here," he said.

"The experience at Ballymore will be coming earlier and staying later, because there's more things to do.

"This is transformational ... to open it up as a multi-sport precinct gives us a lasting legacy."