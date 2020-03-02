Brisbane could sweat on the fitness of Aaron Amadi-Holloway after the Welsh forward injured his ankle during their A-League loss to Melbourne City.

Amadi-Holloway entered the game in the 64th minute but made way for Mirza Muratovic just five minutes later after hurting his ankle.

"He went over on his ankle - he rolled his ankle. So he was injured. I couldn't tell you (how long he could be out for)," coach Robbie Fowler said.

Amadi-Holloway has made 16 appearances - primarily off the bench - in his first A-League season, scoring one goal.

"He's unfortunate tonight because he's got injured but I think he's proven in the weeks gone by he's a real handful and he can cause problems for defences," Fowler said.

"It's a shame with what happened but things like that happen in football."

Brisbane face a tight turnaround to Friday night's home clash against Western Sydney, who sit just two points below them on the table.

"They're always huge games. Look, the league is tight. I think you've seen tonight teams can beat anyone," Fowler said.

"It's in our own hands - that's the (simplest) answer I can give you. It's all about us - forget about the opposition, forget about who we're playing.

"I think if we go out there and play the way we can and get results, and put in good performances as we have been doing, then let's make it about us."