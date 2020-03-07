The Roar announced Pepper's exit on Friday night.

The defender joined Brisbane in 2015 from Western Sydney and made 64 appearances for the club.

The 27-year-old came through the Newcastle Jets ranks and has played more than 100 games in the A-League.

"I would like to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the players, staff, fans and everyone who has played a hand in making Brisbane “Roar” during my time at the Club,” Pepper said in a statement.

"I have enjoyed every minute of the last four years and I have met so many great people on and off the pitch.

"I would like to thank [Head Coach] Robbie [Fowler] and Tony [Grant] – I have thoroughly enjoyed my time this season and believe I have taken my game to another level.

"It’s time to move on to the next chapter of my life and I’m grateful to the Club and the coaches for allowing me to pursue a fresh opportunity. This club was my family.

"I wish the boys the very best and I know they have it in them to surprise everyone. leading into the finals – no team will want to play Brisbane."