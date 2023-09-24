Brisbane Roar capped a triumphant sporting weekend for the Queensland capital as they secured a spot in their first Australia Cup final, where they will play Sydney FC.

After the NRL's Broncos and AFL's Lions qualified for their respective grand finals on Saturday, the Roar made it three from three for Brisbane with a 1-0 win over NPL Victoria outfit Melbourne Knights on Sunday.

Victory in the Cup final would reward the Roar with their first trophy since the 2014 A-League Men Championship and would be another encouraging step in Ross Aloisi's bid to restore the club to past glories.

Earlier on Sunday, Sydney won through their semi-final with a 2-1 win over Melbourne City at AAMI Park.

Brisbane and Sydney will meet on the weekend of October 7 and 8, with Football Australia set to announce the date and the host of the final on Tuesday.

Jay O'Shea set up teenager Tom Waddingham, whose 18th minute strike gave Aloisi's men a lead they never relinquished in front of a buoyant 5,183 crowd at Knights Stadium.

"It's a great chance for us and we're really looking forward to it," O'Shea told Network Ten.

"It would mean a lot to us if we got our hands on some silverware, and especially for the Brisbane fans who have stuck with us through thick and thin."

Sydney will prove a challenging opponent after they eased past City, with striker Patrick Wood continuing his promising start to the season with his fourth goal in four Cup games.

Wood's form is likely to cause Steve Corica a few headaches ahead of the ALM season, which begins in late October.

The Sky Blues have recruited Brazilian forward Fabio Gomes - who received a cameo debut against City - to fill the void left by Adam Le Fondre.

But Wood is making a compelling case to start the season after his hot streak in the Cup.

"He scored a fantastic goal and had another great opportunity in the first half that was well saved by Jamie Young," Corica told Network Ten..

"There's always decisions to be made but he's put his hand up."

The only blemish for Wood came late in the game after Joe Lolley put Sydney 2-0 up.

Wood played a ball back to new Brazilian defender Gabriel Lacerda, who was caught off guard by City captain Jamie Maclaren, who sneaked in to score a consolation goal for his side.

"It was a great assist for their goal," Corica quipped. "All in all I was pleased for him and with his work rate."