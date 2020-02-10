Incoming Newcastle A-League coach Carl Robinson liked much of what he saw in their drought-breaking 4-3 shootout win over Central Coast on Sunday.

But not everything.

And the man expected to drag the Jets from of the depths of despair will have no hesitation letting them know about it when he starts on Monday.

"Mixed bag," Robinson summed up for Fox Sports of their derby triumph.

"I thought they were terrific with the ball. There was a number of chances they let go which they could've scored five, six, seven goals on a different day.

"But three mental lapses, obviously allowed Central Coast to stay in the game, which was a little bit unjust, if it would've ended 4-4."

The former Major League Soccer coach wasn't afraid to single players out for their failings either, like Lewis Italiano's error that led to a goal.

"A few of the mental lapses is just training your brain in certain scenarios. When you're not under pressure, it's easy," Robinson said.

"Obviously a square ball from the goalkeeper is not ideal and you're not going to score four goals every day. But lots of positives to work on."

Robinson also refused to shy from the near-impossible task of resurrecting the last-placed Jets in time for a push to the finals.

Newcastle are nine points adrift of sixth-placed Brisbane with 10 regular season games remaining.

Asked whether his new squad was capable of playing finals, Robinson said: "I believe it is. My job is to make them believe it is.

"I will look to maybe add one or two if I can.

"But I'll have a good look at these players because they're a really good group of players and a together group, which is important."