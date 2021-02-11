Socceroos midfielder Tom Rogic has ended his scoring drought in the Scottish Premiership with his first goal of the season in Celtic's 4-0 romp at St Mirren.

Rogic gave Celtic side the lead in the 15th minute with a fantastic finish - his 40th goal for the club coming almost a year since his last for them in the league on March 4, 2020.

From a throw-in, Hoops defender Jonjoe Kenny combined with Rogic who worked a yard of space for himself inside the box before curling a low left-footed shot into the far corner of the net.

In the 39th minute, as the match drifted towards the interval, another left-footed drive from Rogic was deflected wide for a corner which came to nothing.

The Australian continued to make his presence felt after the break, setting up an opening for striker Odsonne Edouard and coming close to adding a second on the night before he was replace in the 85th - but not before proving an assist for the visitors' third.

Edouard doubled that lead in the 78th minute with a penalty, Rogic teed up substitute Ryan Christie to slot home while David Turnbull added the fourth to make it three wins in a row for Neil Lennon's side for the first time this year.

Celtic are second in the league, 18 points adrift of runaway leaders Rangers but with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Socceroos left-back Alex Gersbach netted his first goal for AGF in their 3-1 Danish Cup win over B 93.

Gersbach struck in the 49th minute while his club and national teammate Daniel Arzani came on in the 60th minute for his second appearance since his loan move last month.