Tom Rogic has been rewarded for his brilliant season with Celtic by being shortlisted for Scotland's player of the year award by his fellow professionals.

Tom Rogic nomination

Celtic's Tom Rogic was nominated for PFA Scotland's Premiership Player of the Year award.

Rogic is nominated alongside Ross County's Regan Charles-Cook, Heart's Craig Gordon and teammate Callum McGregor.

Rogic paid tribute to his manager Ange Postecoglou when the nomination was announced.

And the Socceroo midfielder marked the honour on Wednesday by paying tribute to his boss Ange Postecoglou, glad that Celtic's manager has proved all the doubters wrong and adamant his fellow Australian deserves every bit of his success.

"I think there was a perception of, 'he's from Australia, from the other side of the world, who is this guy?' said Rogic, reflecting on the original underwhelming response Postecoglou received when taking the helm at the start of the season.

"People have found out pretty quickly that he's good at what he does and there's a reason the club brought him here.

"Football's a funny game and it doesn't always work how you expect, but having worked with him (with the Socceroos), I knew the way he goes about managing so I was quietly confident he'd be a success here.

"I would say he's a top manager and it's nice to see him get the recognition he deserves.

"It's been good having him here. He's a fantastic manager. Everyone can see the style of football we're playing, the success we've had to date and will hopefully have in the future."

Rogic, who's thrived as a creative midfield force since being reunited with Postecoglou at Parkhead, has enjoyed a superb season with the Hoops, already having helped them win the Scottish League Cup.

And he'll effectively seal his sixth Scottish Premiership title on Sunday if Celtic beat Rangers at Parkhead to move nine points ahead - and with a huge goal difference advantage - of their Glasgow 'Old Firm' rivals with just three matches to play.

Rogic has assisted on half-a-dozen goals and scored another six himself, including the dazzling solo effort against Dundee United which is favourite to be chosen as the goal of the Scottish season.

His fortunes have been transformed since Postecoglou's arrival after a spell where the mercurial midfielder had lost his way amid suggestions that he might leave the club.

"It's hard to explain. I'm still the same player that I was last season. It's nice just to be playing week in, week out, enjoying my football and playing a style of football that suits me and the team," he said.

Rogic is one of four players nominated for the PFA Scotland Premiership Player of the Year award, alongside clubmate Callum McGregor, Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon and Ross County winger Regan Charles-Cook.

"It's nice recognition. Certainly at times I've played some of my best football this season along with a lot of other boys in the team," said the Canberra star, who is also one of six Celtic players to be included in the players' choice for team of the year.

