Rogic has been put on the back burner this season by Neil Lennon, despite the Australian's iconic status at the club, due to a series of injuries and some star new arrivals.

The playmaker's lack of game-time has drawn criticism from Socceroos assistant Rene Muelensteen, who publicly questioned Rogic's future at the Bhoys, and Mark Schwarzer, who implied Celtic weren't big enough for the Aussie.

But Rogic says his Celtic experience has been second to none.

“Celtic the club is enormous," he told The Celtic Star.

"There is obviously a large history and anytime there is a match or anytime you pull on that jersey, you have a responsibility.

“There is a certain amount of pressure that comes with representing the club, but all players want to play at the highest level and for the biggest clubs.

“That’s what comes with it, so it’s pretty cool to represent the club. It’s an atmosphere that is right up there with the very best in the world."

Rogic also cited the club's dominance in the Scottish Premier League and the overall direction of the club, in addition to his glowing history in Glasgow, as key reasons he isn't planning on going anywhere.

“The players that have played here and the top players who have come to Celtic Park from around the world have only spoken incredibly highly of it," he said.

‘It’s an amazing place to play and you certainly feel the support when you are out there.

“It seems like a long time ago since I signed and it seems like I’ve been here forever, but I wouldn’t change anything.

“I’ve had ups and downs as everyone has in football, but I can look back on the last five years and be proud of my achievements and fortunate to have been at this club for that period of time.

“In recent times, that season was pretty special on the whole," he continued.

“Going unbeaten and winning the Treble and, for me, the last moment in the Scottish Cup Final was something I will never forget.

“But I don’t like to talk about it too much or focus on it because it only was one moment. We had a big squad and everyone contributed.

“For me, it’s just about improving and working hard every day. Not getting complacent and striving to become better.

“I think that in this environment, the squad is very much driven in that way and we’re certainly heading in the right direction.”