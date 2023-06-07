Sources in Italy, close to the 19-year-old, suggest Volpato has reached a point where the thirst for senior week-in week-out experience trumps being used by Jose Mourinho as an intermittent weapon off the bench for the La Maggica.

There has already been interest from Serie A rivals Sassuolo, who finished 13th to Roma’s sixth this season.

However, Sassuolo were motivated by the prospect of a permanent deal, rather than the loan arrangement proposed by Roma.

Whilst Volpato dreams of a testing himself in England, he remains open to trying his luck elsewhere in Italy also.

The abiding imperative for the ex-Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers junior is to boost his match minutes at club level whilst simultaneously fast tracking his national team future, with Italy currently his country of choice.

Volpato, who turned down the chance to play for Australia at last year’s World Cup, has made four appearances for Italy’s U-20 side.

He netted twice in helping the young Azzurri qualify for this month’s World Cup in Argentina, where they face South Korea in the semi-finals.

Volpato was bitterly disappointed when Roma declined to release him for the tournament, and remains - according to family sources - committed to the country of his forebears. At least for the time being.

Having persuaded fellow Italy U-20 international, Parma’s Alessandro Circati, to embrace the green and gold, Socceroos coach Graham Arnold plans a “face to face” meeting with Volpato in August to gauge the possibility of him following suit.

Volpato scored once in seven league outings in 2022-2023, making 11 appearances in all competitions, and winning many admirers in the process before finding himself parked on the bench for all but two of Roma’s last 14 league games.

Contracted until mid-2026, he is currently represented and mentored by Roma and Italy legend Francesco Totti.

But there are indications that the business aspect of that relationship might end should a suitor from the UK emerge and a move elsewhere materialise.

There also remains the possibility that Roma might loan out the winger next season, though at this stage a permanent switch appears more likely.