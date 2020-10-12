Former Olyroo Cameron Burgess had the most to shout about after bagging an assist to help Accrington Stanley move into League One’s promotion places, while Callum Elder and Hull City were knocked from their perch in a heavy loss to Fleetwood Town.

Just north of the border in Scotland, meanwhile, Martin Boyle and his Hibernian teammates were in League Cup action – and it was Boyle who helped heave his side back into the game after going a goal down to lowly Cove Rangers from League One.

And not for the first time this season, Mitchell Langerak pulled off a top drawer save to help Nagoya Grampus eke out a 1-0 win – its third in its last four J League games.

League One spotlight

Accrington Stanley is now in League One's play-offs places after a 2-1 win over Rochdale, with Aberdeen-born Aussie Cameron Burgess in the thick of it on Saturday.

Accrington went a goal down on 54 minutes, with Burgess thinking he had shepherded away a dangerous cross into the box by shrugging off a run from Matty Lund – only for that cross to find Jimmy Keohane swooping in at the back post to score.

But minutes later the 23-year-old pulled out a brilliant long ball to find Joe Pritchard on the right-wing, whose left-footed ball into the box ended up beating the keeper at the far post.

The 2-1 turnaround was then completed by Jon Russell, securing a result that sees Burgess’s Accrington leapfrog Bailey Wright’s Sunderland into the top six.

Also in League One, Hull City lost their first game of the League One season, with left-back Callum Elder playing the full game in a heavy 4-1 loss at Fleetwood Town. Three of Fleetwood’s four goals came from down the left-hand side, although Elder wasn’t at fault for any of them.

Burton Albion, meanwhile, slipped to second-bottom after a 2-0 loss against Plymouth Argyle, with Ryan Edwards playing a full game in midfield. And Ryan Williams played the final few minutes of Portsmouth’s 2-1 win over MK Dons.

Scottish Cup turnaround

North of the border, Martin Boyle was as influential as ever as Hibernian overcame Cove Rangers in the Scottish League Cup.

Either side of going a goal down in the first half, Boyle twice put teammates in on goal, only for the goalkeeper and the crossbar to save Hibs’ League One opponents.

But it was third time lucky in the first half as Boyle, finding space in the penalty area and bearing down on goal, unselfishly squared it for substitute Jamie Gullan to tuck home the equaliser.

49' COVE 1 - 1 #HIBS



GOAL!



Hibernian went on to win 2-1 and move joint-top of its group in the Scottish League Cup group stage with two wins from two.

Also in action in the domestic cup competition were Aaron Lennox and Will Baynham.

Lennox was between the sticks for League One Montrose in a 3-1 loss to Championship side Arbroath, while Baynham came on for the last 20 minutes as League Two's Queens Park went down 2-0 against League One outfit Partick Thistle.

Langerak’s legs

Mitchell Langerak’s legs have come in handy on quite a few occasions this season, and so it was once more as he kept another clean sheet for Nagoya Grampus against Cerezo Osaka in the J League on Saturday.

After making two key saves with his pegs in last week’s 1-0 win over Urawa Red Diamonds, the Aussie stopper again used his left boot to come up trumps in a one-on-one with Yoichiro Kakitani.

Kakitani found himself in on goal after getting the wrong side of the Nagoya defence, but Langerak kept his composure to get down well and deny the Japanese forward from point-blank range.

Nagoya would eventually go 1-0 up in the 91st minute, but Osaka continued to threaten and went close with a late free-kick that just cleared the crossbar – although Langerak had it well covered.

The keeper now has now kept eight clean sheets in 21 J League games this season, with no one recording a better rate of shutouts so far.

It was also the first time he had registered a clean slate in back-to-back games since keeping four in a row back in August.

Rounding up the rest

- In England’s League Two, Jacob Iredale played 90 minutes at left-back in Cambridge United’s 2-1 win over Newport County. Cambridge now leapfrogs its opponents into second spot in League Two.

- Also, Tom Beadling was a fingertip away from scoring a free-kick in Barrow’s 1-1 draw against Leyton Orient. The 24-year-old, who has been involved with Australia’s youth sides, later became one of nine players to be yellow-carded in the game.

- And Oldham Athletic, managed by Harry Kewell, now sit bottom of the English Football League after a 3-2 defeat at home to frontrunners Morecambe. George Blackwood played the full game but could not find the back of the net.

- Just outside the English football pyramid, former Melbourne City stopper Dean Bouzanis kept his second clean sheet in three games to help Sutton United go top of the National League, beating Weymouth 1-0 to make it three wins from three. Callum Kealy also played the last 15 minutes.

- In Germany, John Iredale was substituted after 79 minutes as Wolfsburg II lost 2-1 to Hannover II in the Regionalliga Sud on Saturday. The previous evening had seen Jacob Italiano play the full game and Christian Theoharous the last 19 minutes as Borussia Monchengladbach II lost to Koln II by the same scoreline in the Regionalliga West.

- Italian-born Nicholas Pennington, who is eligible to play for the Socceroos through his Western Australian father, bagged an 84th-minute equaliser for Olbia in a 1-1 draw with Pro Sesto in Italy’s Serie C. It was the 21-year-old midfielder’s first goal of the campaign.

- Daejeon Hana Citizen lost 1-0 at home to Suwon in the K-League 2 with Connor Chapman playing the full game in the hosts’ midfield.

- Forward Pierce Waring played almost an hour of Cerezo Osaka II’s 3-2 loss at home to Blaublitz Akita in Japan’s third tier. His side had been 2-1 up when he was withdrawn on 58 minutes.

- Luc Jeggo was an unused substitute in Byrne’s dramatic 3-3 draw at Asker in Norway’s second division, where three goals were scored in the last 12 minutes.

- So too did Yaren Sozer remain on the bench as Esenler Erokspor conceded a last-minute winner to lose 2-1 against table-topping Içel Idmanyurd Spor Kulübü in Turkey’s third tier.

- Greenville Triumph has Lachlan McLean to thank for his two goals, including a 91st-minute leveller, to rescue a point against Tucson. The forward now has six goals in 14 USL League One games this term.

- Martin Lo was an unused substitute in Hai Phong’s 1-0 loss to Da Nang in Vietnam. Hai Pong are now second from bottom in the relegation round of the V.League 1.

- Daniel Wong also remained on the bench as Beijing Renhe’s played out a goalless draw with bottom-of-the-table Nei Mongol Zhongyou in China’s League One.