Former Brisbane Roar assistant Ross Aloisi has pledged to push the tempo in his return in the top job to reinvigorate the A-League club.

Aloisi spent four years at the Roar as an assistant under younger brother and former Socceroos star John, leaving in early 2019 shortly after his brother quit.

A free agent since assisting Kevin Muscat at Japan's J1 champions Yokohama F Marinos last year, it will be Aloisi's first head coaching role.

He'll replace Warren Moon, who was sacked in February and replaced in an interim capacity by Nick Green.

Green did well to keep the Roar in the finals hunt until the penultimate round, but a lack of strike power eventually told as the side finished with a 7-9-19 record and league-worst 26 goals scored.

Adelaide City NPL mentor Paul Pezos and ex-Socceroos striker Damian Mori were also contenders for the job, but Aloisi was the man revealed on Tuesday night.

"It's amazing to be back," he told Channel 10.

"The past is the past. John ended up walking, I didn't.

"I wanted to stay at the club, it didn't eventuate but there's definitely no hard feelings."

The brothers led Brisbane to consecutive top-four finishes in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, but Aloisi said he'd learnt plenty more that he's keen to bring to the club from his Japanese stint.

"It's a high intensity, fast, dynamic running game," he said of his intended style.

"Yes, we want to keep possession but I'm a coach that wants to go forward and play forward."

Aloisi played professionally for nearly 20 years, beginning in Adelaide and ending in Wellington with stints in Europe and Asia in between.

"We're delighted to secure Ross' services again in an important role," Roar chairman Chris Fong said.