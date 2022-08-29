Suddenly, though, the uncapped keeper finds himself jousting for number one spot at Reading - currently a point clear at the top of the Championship six games into the new season.

DAZZLER DEAN DARES TO DREAM

Dean Bouzanis is aiming to break through for the Socceroos after his move to Championship high-fliers Reading.

The former Liverpool junior is uncapped but is pushing hard to become the Royals number one this season.

The goalkeeper is following in the footsteps of compatriot Adam Federici at the club coached by ex-Engand star Paul Ince.

After spells at a variety of clubs in English football’s lower divisions, the 31-year-old is enjoying a renaissance which might also conceivably culminate in a Socceroos call-up in the not too distant future.

Though signed predominantly as back-up to the accomplished Joe Lumley - who is on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough - Bouzanis has started one Championship game ahead of the designated first choice, and has vowed to push him all the way as the season unfolds.

He kept a clean sheet in his sole start - a 1-0 win over Riley McGree’s Middlesbrough with Lumley ineligible.

And he hasn’t joined the club Socceroos keeper Adam Federici once called home to happily accept playing second fiddle.

“I’m over the moon to be at a massive club like Reading and to have played in two games so far (the second was against Stevenage in the League Cup),” Bouzanis told FTBL.

“It was a special moment for me and my family to make my Championship debut the other week. There’s a good feeling around the club - good players and a great manager (former Manchester United and England midfielder Paul Ince).

“We’re doing a few things that people didn't necessarily expect (after avoiding the drop last season) despite having a lot of players out in the opening few games.

“Look, I’m fighting for the number one spot with Joe - and I knew that would be the case coming in. I’m behind an experienced keeper who’s played at this level before and that’s two steps above (League Two Sutton).

“At the moment Joe has been given the nod but it’s neck-and-neck and I just have concentrate on my own job and push Joe like he pushes me.

“There’s a strong union there between us and we’re mates off the pitch. That’s healthy competition and it’s good for the club. I just want to be ready when the time comes.”

The former Liverpool junior’s name has rarely been mentioned in terms of Socceroos selection, despite a distinguished record at junior international level. However, that could soon change.

“I still have a long time left in the game and while I haven’t been called up before to play for Australia it would mean the absolute world to me,” he said.

“The Socceroos have done an unbelievable job in qualifying for the World Cup. I just need to concentrate on Reading and if a call up were to come it would be incredible.

“But I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself and hope and hope. I just need to worry about what I can do at Reading to give myself the best chance”

With fortunes flipping faster than burgers at a packed McDonald’s in a competition Bouzanis believes is one of world football’s most competitive, he admits today’s high fliers can quickly become tomorrow’s also-rans.

“We’re not getting carried away at all, we know who we are and we know the situation,” he explained. "But, like I said, with the boss we have and the players available we have great belief.

“Of course, first and foremost the aim is to stay in this league, but who’s to say we can’t do something special this year.

“It’s a massive jump up from where I was - there are internationals all over the place in this division, and it’s where I wanted to be when I returned to England from Australia.

“There’s been a lot of hard work and sacrifice to get here and I’m grateful to have been given the opportunity.”