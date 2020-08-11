The gaffer partly blames himself for Western United's near slip-up turned emphatic victory against Perth Glory, after a series of substitutes at 3-0 up let the foot off the gas and nearly handed Glory a point.

"I was disappointed, I won't lie," he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"When you are leading 3-0 and giving up three goals its a hard pill to swallow ... but we showed a lot of character [to come back]. Many teams would not have been able to do that and ultimately it is about winning, which we ended up doing and scoring five goals at the same time.

"But I have to assess myself and reflect on myself first and foremost. I made two changes in the backline, taking Josh Risdon and Andrew Durante off. It wasn't a completely new backline, however the positioning was different. Aaron Calver went from left to right side, Tomoki Imai from right-centre-back to right-back, so when you change the bearings it's a bit different.

"I have to be better, on reflection. It's one thing making changes, it's another changing positionally, that probably made a difference."

He told a press conference today that Western are the 'in-form' team in the competition and given the fast-paced flair and attacking impetus that Rudan has brought to the A-League since his break out Wellington team, he has reason for confidence.

But Western have shown a fragility this season that could leave fans a little concerned, especially given their finals rivals Adelaide have seemed utterly assured since the arrival of new coach Carl Veart.

Four wins in their last five shows the sort of streakiness that's defined the expansion club this season. Before that, they'd lost five of their previous seven.

But if there's one thing Rudan's holding on to as the success of an entire debut season comes down to three remaining games, it's progression.

"We are a different team than we were in the first game of the season," he says. "We have a lot more pace and quality about us now.