Western United will face a rejuvenated foe when they head to Mars Stadium for their first A-League home game in Ballarat on Saturday.

Mark Rudan's third-placed side will take on his former club Wellington Phoenix for the second time this season, after defeating them 1-0 in round one.

Wellington have kicked into excellent form since then and are unbeaten in their past six games to sit sixth, though Rudan said United could still take plenty out of their round one victory.

"We know Ufy (coach Ufuk Talay) has brought the Sydney FC system over to Wellington and you need to find solutions against that shape and the way they play," he said.

"We certainly did that so you can take a lot from it.

"They've grown in confidence since then - results-wise they've played some good football. (I'm) very proud of Ufy as well, he's a good friend and I helped him get the job over there.

"It was important that the club is in good hands because it is a very, very good club. And they're doing really, really well.

"For me, the way they're playing now they're finals contender, if not a finals team and I certainly think they'll be playing finals football. We understand it's going to be a tough encounter."

Rudan expected an improved performance after United had to scramble a late goal to secure a 1-1 draw with Western Sydney on Friday.

Josh Risdon (foot) is still sidelined while Panagiotis Kone will have a fitness test, but Scott McDonald will return.

Wellington are set to regain Alex Rufer but the midfielder could have to return via the bench, given youngster Cameron Devlin's superb form.

Rudan said United would welcome the opportunity to play the first of their four games in Ballarat.

"It's something new. We haven't trained there or played there before so it's going to be one of a kind for us," he said.

"It's about growing the game and growing our football club and we are hoping for a big turnout, albeit the weather might not be that kind but hopefully they come out and support."

STATS THAT MATTER

* Wellington Phoenix are undefeated in their last six A-League games (W3, D3), having conceded only one first-half goal in that period.

* Wellington's Ulises Davila has made 41 total shots (including blocks) this A-League campaign, more than any other player.

* Western United have won three of their last five A-League games played in Victoria, though they were kept goalless in their two losses in that period.